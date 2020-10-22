(CBS DETROIT) – A native Detroiter is aiming to raise $2,500 through her athleisure line during October.
Crystal White is passionate about fashion and fitness which led her to create W by Crystal White, a line of curve-friendly athletic wear featuring leggings, yoga pants, sports bras, feather weight shirts and more.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, White has set the goal of raising $2,500 for Karmanos Cancer Institute.
Within two weeks, White raised nearly $1,000 for the long-standing cancer research and care facility and hopes to reach the goal with the release of new merchandise throughout the month.
She plans to release a new waist trimmer and extend her size offerings to include plus sizes all the way up to 3XL, with men’s apparel also being added to the line-up.
For more information, visit www.wbycrystalwhite.com.
