Need Halloween Craft Ideas? Drew Has You Covered Making Festive Tablescapes Today!
1 hour ago
Need Halloween Craft Ideas? Drew Has You Covered Making Festive Tablescapes Today!
1 hour ago
Meridian And Samsung Donate Smartphone Devices To Healthcare Providers In Michigan
Donations make virtual care more accessible in rural and underserved communities.
Police: CPL Holder Released From Jail After Fatal Shooting At Roseville Basketball Game
A CPL holder who shot and killed a man after a fight occurred at a basketball game in Roseville has been released from jail.
18-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting At Detroit Gas Station
An 18-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man at a gas station.
Police: Man Stable After Detroit Shooting
A man is in stable condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.
Amazon In Detroit: City Council Approves Sale Of 138 Acres At Fairgrounds For $16M
Detroit City Council has approved Amazon's plan to create a fulfillment center at the former state fairgrounds.
Unemployment Benefits: Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills To Extend Assistance For 6 Weeks
State unemployment benefits have been extended for an additional six weeks.
First Forecast Weather October 22, 2020 (Today)
Wet weather this morning, but warmer this afternoon.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 21, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain moves in again overnight.
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Lions Sign CB Chris Jones, Put Julian Okwara On IR
The Detroit Lions put rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve Wednesday and signed free agent cornerback Chris Jones.
Richard Petty Motorsports Brings On Eric Jones To Drive The Iconic No. 43
Erik Jones will drive NASCAR's iconic No. 43 next season for Richard Petty Motorsports, a pairing of a driver and a team both in need of fresh starts.
NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against Chiefs
CBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.
Lions Finally Hold A Lead
Forgive Detroit fans if they rolled their eyes after the Lions took an early 14-3 lead against Jacksonville. On too many occasions lately, those double-digit advantages have slipped away.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
NHRA Pro Stock Motorcyclist Angie Smith Breaks 200-mph Barrier
Smith becomes first woman to join DENSO's 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle Club.
Need Halloween Craft Ideas? Drew Has You Covered Making Festive Tablescapes Today!
October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am
Need Halloween Craft Ideas? Drew Has You Covered Making Festive Tablescapes Today!
