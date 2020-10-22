(CBS DETROIT) – A CPL holder who shot and killed a man after a fight occurred at a basketball game in Roseville has been released from jail.
Roseville police say the department and the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office are still investigating the incident.
Police are still seeking statements from any individual who witnessed this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.
