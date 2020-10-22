Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in stable condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the 14900 block of Lappin.
Police say a 27-year-old man walked into the home and observed two unknown black men. The suspects fired shots, striking the 27-year-old in the body.
He drove himself to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Police say there’s no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
