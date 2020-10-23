(CBS DETROIT)– Pumpkins, clowns, flying ghost oh my! You can see all of this now at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, but most importantly famiies can enjoy a fun outing, while maintaining social distancing.
“The team has done a fantastic job with the light displays, with our scary displays our actors have done a great job, just to make it a little spooky for the little guys but not too scary.” Says Keith Aldridge, Canterbury Village Owner
During this Halloween season the little ones have been enjoying all the village has to offer, says Aldridge. And in this spooky pandemic, he says families can rest assure they will be safe.
“We’re doing temperature checks, making sure all families and actors have masks on. With 21 acres of property we can spread families out here to make them feel comfortable.”
Aldridge says during the day, families can enjoy all the village festivities as well cider and donuts..but once the sun goes down those who dare can enter an even more frightening area.
“For the first time ever last weekend we did our scary haunt through the back of the village, we had some woods. It went pretty well, we’re tweaking it big time for this weekend to get it even scarier”
Aldridge says the Terror in the Village display is not for the kiddies or the faint of heart.
For information on both events and tickets, click the links below
http://www.canterburyhalloweenstroll.com
http://www.terrorinthevillage.com