Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths rises, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to update the situation.
Khaldun, who has been by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s side in press conferences since the pandemic hit in March, appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about the rise of Covid cases and deaths -the highest levels since April.
With colder weather here and people staying inside, and holiday gatherings on tap, she offered tips for staying safe including continuing to wear facial masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent washing of hands. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently issued an Emergency Order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and places limitations on bars and other venues. It followed the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision on Oct. 2 in a vote along party lines that invalidated the COVID-19 related executive orders from the Governor.
Then Katherine Henry, an attorney representing the Restore Freedom Initiative, who was among the lawyers who presented before the Michigan Supreme Court, appeared with Cain to explain why the executive orders violated the constitution. Henry believes the Covid-19 virus is no more dangerous than the flu and there is no need for things like facial masks.
Following the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision, numerous municipalities including Detroit, Oakland County and Wayne County responded by introducing their own Covid health orders. Henry said she is not currently involved with any litigation involving the constitutionality of those measures but would not be surprised if she eventually would be.
