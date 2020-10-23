(CBS DETROIT) – (Holly, MI) – Walk through more than 3/4 of a Mile of Amazing Lights and Scary Sounds as you make your way through the twists and turns of the Michigan Renaissance Festival Village. There is something new at every turn with more than 8 Haunting Scenes and unique & unnerving characters filling the lanes. You will never look at the Village of Hollygrove the same.
The Festival has joined forces with a national lighting company, Fantasee Lighting, to transform the Festival Village into “A Haunting in Hollygrove – Phantasm of Lights”. Prepare for a Halloween Show the likes of which you have never seen.
The Grounds will be filled with amazing lights, animated scenes, jump scares and more. There will also be an area set with 10-15 Festival Artisans for Unique Finds and Exclusive Halloween Merchandise.
This family-friendly Haunted Village will leave you with that eerie Halloween feeling that you have been waiting for. Tickets are limited to ONLY 40 people per time slot. Adult Tickets are $25 each and Children Tickets (5-12 Years Old) are $17.95 each, 5 and under are Free.
Masks and Social Distancing will be observed. Tickets and more information are available at HalloweeninHolly.com. Event Dates are Thursday – Sunday, October 15 – October 31. Rain or Shine.
SOURCE: Michigan Renaissance Festival
