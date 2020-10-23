Michigan Reports 1,826 New Covid-19 Cases, 18 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,826 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 18 deaths Friday.

UofM Enrollment Is Down With A Small Increase In UndergradsFall enrollment is down slightly at the University of Michigan, but not as bad as one might think with 2020 being the year of the pandemic.

Whitmer Signs Bills Protecting Businesses Covid-19 SuitsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday made Michigan businesses and other employers immune from lawsuits filed by customers or workers who contract the coronavirus, as long as they have followed all safety protocols.

Canterbury Village Transforms Into 'Halloween' Village

Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting On Detroit's East SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

Michigan Matters: As Pandemic Kicks Up, Talk of Safety And RightsAs the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths rises, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to update the situation.