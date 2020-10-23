(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Monday, Oct.19, 2020, at 6 p.m., where a 31-year-old man had a verbal altercation with an unknown man inside the gas station located in the 9900 block of E. Warren.
Police say as the 30-year-old man exited the gas station, the suspect, who was in the rear driver’s side passenger seat of an older model tan Buick Century fired shots, striking him. He was fatally wounded.
The suspect is described as a Black man, last seen wearing a red jacket with white color on the front of it.
Police say originally the department was look for two persons of interest.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
