(CBS DETROIT) – Roseville Police say the dog owner of two pit bulls that attacked a 45-year-old woman and killed her 10-month-old beagle has been charged.

A woman has now been charged with one count of dangerous animal causing serious injury, which is a four-year felony.

Police say the owner surrendered the dogs to Roseville Detectives on Oct. 22.

Officers responded to a report of a dog attacking another dog Monday at 6:20 p.m. in the area of Frazho Road and Kathy Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a 45-year-old Roseville woman on the ground with several dog bites to her legs and arms and a deceased 10-month-old Beagle named Bella .

The woman was walking her dog, Bella, when police say they were attacked by two loose dogs.

Witnesses say the two were attacked by suspected pit bulls.

A 69-year-old Roseville man was injured from fighting with the dogs to save the woman from having more severe injuries.

Police say a 32-year-old Roseville woman also interceded and was bitten several times.

