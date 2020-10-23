(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County is facing a federal class-action lawsuit due to its sales on foreclosed homes.
At least one resident claims officials sold her home under market value and kept all of the money.
Michigan allows counties to foreclose on prosperities who have outstanding property taxes.
But in July the Michigan Supreme Court ruled counties must compensate property owners if a profit is made.
