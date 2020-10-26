Detroit Public Schools Released From 11 Years Of State OversightA commission on Monday released the 47,000-student Detroit Public Schools from more than a decade of state financial oversight, releasing full control of the district's finances to the city's elected school board.

Henry Ford Health System: More Than 32,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 1,536 Tested Positive Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.

Police: Roseville Drive By Shooting Leaves Woman With Fractured SkullA woman has a fractured skull after a reported drive by shooting in Roseville.

Limited Edition 2021 Ford Bronco Up For Bid, Supporting St. Jude DetroitBidding is now live as the October 27 virtual event hopes to top $1 million in fundraising for the second consecutive year in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Police Seek 2 Suspects In Connection To Armed Robbery On Detroit's Southwest SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the city’s southwest side.

Lawyer For Accused Domestic Terrorist Says Suspect Was Just 'Playing Army'The FBI says a September 12 field training exercise there included making a bomb as part of a domestic terrorist plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that has led to six men being charged at the federal level and eight more with state crimes.