(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has a fractured skull after a reported drive by shooting in Roseville.
Police say it happened early Monday morning in the 26000 block of Clancy Street where a 37-year-old woman was struck in the head once and sustained a fractured skull.
The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
This is an ongoing investigation and there’s no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s East Side
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: United Airlines Rolls Out Digital Health Passport
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.