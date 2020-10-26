  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has a fractured skull after a reported drive by shooting in Roseville.

Police say it happened early Monday morning in the 26000 block of Clancy Street where a 37-year-old woman was struck in the head once and sustained a fractured skull.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

This is an ongoing investigation and there’s no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 586-447-4507.

