(CBS DETROIT) – In a series of campaign events, Sen. and Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris says Michigan voters overwhelmingly determine election results.
“In 2016, in the various districts, in terms of precincts in Michigan, two votes on average in each precinct determined the outcome of that race. Two votes on average in each precinct in Michigan was the difference between one outcome and what we got,” said Harris.
Sen. Harris stopped in Pontiac, Troy, and Detroit on Sunday.
