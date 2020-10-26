Sen. Kamala Harris Visits Pontiac, Troy And DetroitIn a series of campaign events, Sen. and Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris says Michigan voters overwhelmingly determine election results.

U.S. Navy Plane Crash: Navy Lieutenant From Michigan Is 1 Of 2 Victims IdentifiedA navy pilot instructor from Michigan is one of two people who died during a training flight.

14 New Covid-19 Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of school coronavirus outbreaks.

5 Facing Felonies In Shelby Township Following ProtestProtesters have been on the march for three days in Shelby Township and it all started from what is being called a peaceful protest that allegedly ended with excessive force and now demands are being made to drop all felony charges against the Shelby six.

Mayor Duggan, Councilman Tate Announce Recreational Marijuana Ordinance

State Launches Lawsuit Against Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Twp.The Arbor Hills landfill located at Six Mile and Napier roads, towers over Northville as one of the highest points in the area has become a "stinking" point to to those who have to endure the smells emanating from the site.