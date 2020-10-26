(CBS DETROIT) – A navy pilot instructor from Michigan is one of two people who died during a training flight.
Authorities identified 30-year-old Navy Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross of Wixom, Michigan.
Along with 24-year-old U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of Weddington, North Carolina.
Authorities say last Friday the plane took off from Florida and crashed in a residential area in Alabama.
No civilians were hurt in the crash.
