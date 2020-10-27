  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, detroit, detroit police, fatal, Michigan, stabbing

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Detroit.

It happened Monday at 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Covington where police say a 33-year old male was found lying on the grass with a stab wound to the body.

He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

There’s no word on a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Investigative Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

