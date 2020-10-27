(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Detroit.
It happened Monday at 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Covington where police say a 33-year old male was found lying on the grass with a stab wound to the body.
He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
There’s no word on a suspect and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Investigative Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
