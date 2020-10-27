Covid-19 Survivor Encouraging Others To Mask-Up After Nearly Losing Life To VirusEric Florka, of Lapeer, contracted coronavirus in April. He went from being healthy and full of life to fighting for his life.

President Trump To Deliver Remarks In Lansing TodayPresident Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Lansing on Tuesday.

Sen. Kamala Harris Visits Pontiac, Troy And DetroitIn a series of campaign events, Sen. and Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris says Michigan voters overwhelmingly determine election results.

U.S. Navy Plane Crash: Navy Lieutenant From Michigan Is 1 Of 2 Victims IdentifiedA navy pilot instructor from Michigan is one of two people who died during a training flight.

14 New Covid-19 Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated the number of school coronavirus outbreaks.

5 Facing Felonies In Shelby Township Following ProtestProtesters have been on the march for three days in Shelby Township and it all started from what is being called a peaceful protest that allegedly ended with excessive force and now demands are being made to drop all felony charges against the Shelby six.