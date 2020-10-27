(CBS DETROIT) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will return to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31, just three days before the Nov. 3 election.

His campaign says Biden will “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country.”

President Donald Trump visited Michigan Tuesday for a rally in Lansing and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Flint Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Biden released a statement on Trump’s visit to the state.

“President Trump’s mismanagement of this pandemic has devastated Michigan. More than 160,000 Michiganders have been infected with COVID-19, more than 7,000 have lost their lives, cases are surging, hundreds of thousands are out of work, and there’s no end in sight. Governor Whitmer has shown true leadership and her actions have saved lives in Michigan. But this moment also required presidential leadership – and when we needed it, President Trump panicked. He froze. And today, eight months into this crisis, he still has no plan to get the virus under control, no interest in listening to the scientists, and no ability to lead our country through this moment. His own Chief of Staff admitted just days ago that the Trump Administration has given up trying to control the pandemic. With one week left until the election, Michiganders can finally put an end to the chaos, failure, and division that has defined Donald Trump’s presidency. We can bring this country back together, get this virus under control, lower health care costs, and build our economy back better than before,” Biden stated.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris visited southeast Michigan over the weekend and his wife, Jill, is expected to visit Michigan on Thursday.

