President Trump In Lansing: ‘Biden Depression Or Trump Recovery’Long lines plus cold and wet weather didn’t stop thousands of supporters from showing up for President Donald Trump Tuesday at the Capital Area International Airport in Lansing.

Healthy Man, Now Struggling With Long Term Covid-19 Symptoms Months After Testing Positive58-year-old Leonard Knoblock also known as Lenny was always a healthy person. That is until his Covid-19 diagnoses in early August.

Judge Hears Challenge To Election Day Ban On Displaying GunsJudge Christopher Murray heard arguments on a challenge to a rule announced on Oct. 16 by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, who has banned people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places on Nov. 3.

Joe Biden Returns To Michigan SaturdayDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will return to Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31, just three days before the Nov. 3 election.

Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car LotRedford Twp. police are investigating the theft of six highly valued cars stolen with computer technology.

Michigan State Police Find More Than They Bargained For While Tracking Down A Stolen CarOn Wednesday, October 21 State Police got a tip from a 911 caller who said his stolen vehicle which had a GPS tracker was shown what he thought was moving under its own power.