(CBS DETROIT) – With opening day of the 2020 firearm season just weeks away, it’s a good time to start preparing. Hunters, if you’ve lost or misplaced your hunter safety certificate or changed your name, you can request a duplicate; it will take about two weeks to receive in the mail. And for first-time hunters, there’s still time to earn that safety designation!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR is offering a temporary safety certificate for eligible hunter education students who have completed the online course but have not yet completed the required field day. Those students can purchase a Michigan hunting license through June 1, 2021.
Eligible online students must have either:
- Started the program on or after Sept. 10, 2019, and complete it by June 1, 2021.
- Already completed the online program but have yet to complete a field day.
Students are encouraged to complete a field day (currently being offered) as soon as possible. All hunters need a hunter education safety certificate to purchase a Michigan hunting license.
Find a field day or learn more at Michigan.gov/HunterEducation.
Questions? Email DNR-LED-RecSafety@michigan.gov.
