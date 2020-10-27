  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Tim Lawlis
Filed Under:dnr, Hunter Education Students, Michigan hunters, Safety Certificate, Tim Lawlis

(CBS DETROIT) – With opening day of the 2020 firearm season just weeks away, it’s a good time to start preparing. Hunters, if you’ve lost or misplaced your hunter safety certificate or changed your name, you can request a duplicate; it will take about two weeks to receive in the mail. And for first-time hunters, there’s still time to earn that safety designation!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR is offering a temporary safety certificate for eligible hunter education students who have completed the online course but have not yet completed the required field day. Those students can purchase a Michigan hunting license through June 1, 2021.

Eligible online students must have either:

  • Started the program on or after Sept. 10, 2019, and complete it by June 1, 2021.
  • Already completed the online program but have yet to complete a field day.

Students are encouraged to complete a field day (currently being offered) as soon as possible. All hunters need a hunter education safety certificate to purchase a Michigan hunting license.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: POLICE ROSEVILLE DRIVE BY SHOOTING LEAVES WOMAN WITH FRACTURED SKULL

Find a field day or learn more at Michigan.gov/HunterEducation.

Questions? Email DNR-LED-RecSafety@michigan.gov.

MORE ON CBS DETROIT: POLICE SEEK 2 SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION TO ARMED ROBBERY ON DETROIT’S SOUTHWEST SIDE

MORE ON CBS DETROIT: LIBERTAS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SUES TO STOP CLOSURE BY MICHIGAN GOVERNOR WHITMERS ADMINISTRATION

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply