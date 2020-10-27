MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,367 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 28 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes eight deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 164,274 and 7,239 deaths as of Oct. 27.
In the state as of Oct. 23, there has been a total of 114,939 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?