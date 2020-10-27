CBS Detroit – On Wednesday, October 21 State Police got a tip from a 911 caller who said his stolen vehicle which had a GPS tracker was shown what seemed to be moving under its own power. The vehicle at the time was moving down a freeway in Van Buren Twp. at around 9:55 pm. As the caller relayed the position to 911, what the troopers found was not what they expected.

Troopers found a car hauler loaded down with cars, including the stolen vehicle they identified by its license plate, and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the car hauler was a resident of Long Beach, CA, and stated he had recently purchased the trailer and was en route to Belleville to pick up another vehicle. An additional search of the car hauler turned up $10,000 in cash according to a Tweet by MSP Metro Detroit.

Troopers recovered a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger reported by Warren P.D., a 2017 Dodge Challenger reported stolen by Detroit P.D., and a 2018 Dodge Charger reported stolen by Southfield P.D. An investigation is still underway by the MSP Southeast Auto Theft Team.

