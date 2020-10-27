CBS Detroit – The MSU Tollgate Farm in Novi is planning on having a drive-through holiday light show. People will register online and drive their car through various holiday light displays on the farm. The event will be held December 17th through the 21st from 5 pm to 10 pm. Admission to the event is $10 per car, and will support educational programming at the farm. Visitors to the event will stay in their cars for the entire tour and will have the opportunity to purchase a cookie and cocoa-to-go box.
For those who would like to help out and promote their business or organization, they are welcoming people the ability to select a display location on the farm to decorate in a theme of their choosing. To participate there is no cost to individuals, families, or community organizations, but visitors must adhere to the MSU Community Compact which lays out appropriate measures to protect others from COVID-19. Individuals will provide all their own decorations, extensions cords, lights, trees, and other supplies, and will be responsible for the set-up and tear down. To apply to be a decorator or a business sponsor, people can check out their website here.
For $25 to $75 the farm can supply people with decoration packages. For more about the MSU Extension Tollgate Farm Holiday Lights, you can click on their website. The farm is located at 28115 Meadowbrook Drive near Twelve Mile Road in Novi.
