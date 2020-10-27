(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Lansing on Tuesday.
The Make America Great Again Victory rally will be held at Capital Region International Airport located at 3121 W. Circle Drive and is set for 2 p.m.
Doors are expected to open at 11 a.m.
The visit comes one week before Election Day and will be Trump’s third visit to Michigan.
In his final presidential debate last Thursday, Trump mentioned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband and said Michigan “has been like a prison.”
Trump’s running mate Mike Pence made a visit to the state last Thursday in Oakland County.
According to the president’s campaign website, by registering for the event attendees acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.
For tickets and more information, visit here.
