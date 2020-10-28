(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit released dos and don’ts to ensure clubs, bars and restaurants remain open.
Here’s everything you need to know.
DO:
- Enjoy a meal or beverage
- Enjoy the music
- Enjoy conversation while seated
- Remained seated except for trips to the restroom or to exit
- Cover mouth and nose with facial covering unless seated
DON’T:
- Dance (droplets more likely to occur and be dispersed)
- mingle with others not in your group
- Remove facial covering unless seated
Congregating, dancing and mingling increases Covid-19 spread and exposure.
The city of Detroit says the adherence to this guidance supports the venue in remaining open and aids in protecting all guests and staff from Covid-19.
For more information visit detroitmi.gov/health.
