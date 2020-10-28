  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bar, Bria Brown, club, covid-19, detroit, Don'ts, Dos, Michigan, restaurant

(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit released dos and don’ts to ensure clubs, bars and restaurants remain open.

Here’s everything you need to know.

DO: 

  • Enjoy a meal or beverage
  • Enjoy the music
  • Enjoy conversation while seated
  • Remained seated except for trips to the restroom or to exit
  • Cover mouth and nose with facial covering unless seated

DON’T: 

  • Dance (droplets more likely to occur and be dispersed)
  • mingle with others not in your group
  • Remove facial covering unless seated

Congregating, dancing and mingling increases Covid-19 spread and exposure.

The city of Detroit says the adherence to this guidance supports the venue in remaining open and aids in protecting all guests and staff from Covid-19.

For more information visit detroitmi.gov/health.

