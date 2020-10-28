Comments
Last Updated 2:20 pm EDT, 10/28/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 28 new deaths reported.
Stay At Home
Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
Business & Facilities
Meridian and Samsung donate smartphone devices to Healthcare Providers in Michigan.
Healthcare Status
Heathy Detroit-Area man struggling with long term COVID-19 symptoms months after testing positive.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 32,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 1,536 tested positive.
Schools
14 new COVD-19 outbreaks reported in Michigan schools.
Michigan State University to increase In-Person classes in January.