Filed Under:covid-19

Last Updated 2:20 pm EDT, 10/28/2020

Overview

Michigan reports 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 28 new deaths reported.

Stay At Home

Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.

Business & Facilities

Meridian and Samsung donate smartphone devices to Healthcare Providers in Michigan.

Healthcare Status

Heathy Detroit-Area man struggling with long term COVID-19 symptoms months after testing positive.

Henry Ford Health System reports more than 32,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 1,536 tested positive.

Schools

14 new COVD-19 outbreaks reported in Michigan schools.

Michigan State University to increase In-Person classes in January.

