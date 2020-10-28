Detroit NAACP Says It Will Monitor Polls For Voter IntimidationDetroit's NAACP chapter announced it would monitor polls on Election Day for voter intimidation.

SOS, Attorney General Appealing Injunction On Election Day Open CarryMichigan Secretary Of State Jocelyn Benson is not going down without a fight, the state's chief election officer and Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an emergency hearing with the court of appeals to challenge the decision.

Michigan Teachers Get COVID-19 Hazard Pay, State Passes COVID Education BillsTeachers and support staff in Michigan can get state money for working through the Coronavirus pandemic as part of a school budget deal reached by the legislature and Governor Whitmer.

With Help From Detroit Restaurant, School Donates Backpacks/Supplies To All StudentsThe staff didn’t want this to be a typical backpack giveaway that included family photos, apple cider and donuts, and the chance for the kiddies to see their favorite teachers, in-person.

Barack Obama Will Join Joe Biden In Michigan SaturdayFormer President Barack Obama will join Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31, just three days before the Nov. 3 election.

Whitmer, Benson Defend Election Integrity Amid Trump AttacksGov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to take advantage of their right to cast an absentee ballot for any reason, including in person at their clerk's office, to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus at a polling place on Election Day.