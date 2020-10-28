(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 9-year-old girl.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 15000 block of Fordham.
Police say the 9-year-old girl was at home with a sibling when she found a gun inside.
While handling it, the gun discharged and struck her in the body.
Her mother was not home at the time of the incident police say and she was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
