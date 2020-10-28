Dr. Phil Gives Drew Time Management Advice To Help Combat Her Chronic Lateness

Menu
‘Hubie Halloween’ Star China Anne McClain On Working with Adam Sandler
‘Hubie Halloween’ Star China Anne McClain On Working with Adam Sandler
2 hours ago
Barack Obama Will Join Joe Biden In Michigan Saturday
Former President Barack Obama will join Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31, just three days before the Nov. 3 election.
Whitmer, Benson Defend Election Integrity Amid Trump Attacks
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged people to take advantage of their right to cast an absentee ballot for any reason, including in person at their clerk's office, to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus at a polling place on Election Day.
Michigan Reports 3,271 New Covid-19 Cases, 18 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,271 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 18 deaths Wednesday.
Eric, Tiffany Trump To Campaign In Michigan Thursday For Separate Events Ahead Of General Election
President Donald Trump's children will campaign in Michigan on Thursday in separate events ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.
City Of Detroit Releases Dos And Don'ts To Ensure Clubs, Bars, Restaurants Remain Open
The city of Detroit released dos and don'ts to ensure clubs, bars and restaurants remain open.
Tired Of Bagging Leaves? Try Composting Instead
While most homeowners rake leaves for curbside disposal, many are turning to composting.
First Forecast Weather October 28, 2020 (Today)
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return.
12 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 27, 2020 (Today)
Freezing temps and rain ends.
23 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
So perfect for 2020
In the disjointed football autumn that is 2020, it somehow makes perfect sense that defenders were left celebrating touchdowns by running backs who accidentally reached the end zone.
NASCAR Playoff Race At Texas Put On Hold Again
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas was pushed back yet another day without drivers completing any more laps Monday.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Sterling Shepard Returns As Giants Top Option
Shepard returned to the lineup with a bang in Week 7 instantly regaining his chemistry with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg
Chargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Volkswagen Recalls Jettas To Fix Fuel Leaks That Can Cause Fires
Recall alert: Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.
Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car Lot
Redford Twp. police are investigating the theft of six highly valued cars stolen with computer technology.
Dr. Phil Gives Drew Time Management Advice To Help Combat Her Chronic Lateness
October 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm
