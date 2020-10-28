CBS Detroit – With an election just days away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out about voter intimidation. The Governor said Wednesday in a press conference that disseminating false election information to voters, videotaping voters, and blocking access to polling places can represent illegal acts of intimidation. She also added that people who are not poll workers should not ask voters for information according to a report by The Detroit News.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan State Police Find More Than They Bargained For While Tracking Down A Stolen Car.
“Let me be clear: All Michiganders have the right to vote without fear of intimidation or violence,” she added, “Voter intimidation is illegal.”
Governor Whitemer was joined by Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Lt. Governor Gilchrist said, “Your absentee ballot will be counted accurately and fairly,” and that Michigan is “shattering” its past absentee record.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer: It’s Possible We May Have To Turn The Dial Back If COVID-19 Numbers Continue To Increase
Next Tuesday the polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm, and so far 2.45 million Michiganders have cast their ballots, along with 3.25 million people requesting absentee ballots. The Detroit News reports in 2016 1.27 million people voted by absentee.
Secretary of State Benson said people can call her office if people are trying to misinform voters, and Attorney General said people can contact her office at 517-335-7659 if they suspect minsofrmation or intimidation.
According to Michigan State University, 5.9 million people are projected to vote in the November 3 election. Almost a million more when Barack Obama was elected in 2008 with 5.08 voters.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: 1 Crtical, 1 Stable After Detroit Shooting
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from The Detroit News contributed to this report.