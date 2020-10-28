(CBS DETROIT) – Krispy Kreme is giving away a sweet incentive on Election Day as more voters head to the polls.
The donut chain says it will be handing out free donuts on Nov. 3.
“I voted” stickers will also come with the complimentary treat.
Since mail-in voting increased this year due to the pandemic, most voters have not received the usual sticker.
