(CBS DETROIT) – I-94 in Dearborn has been shut down Wednesday morning after a train derailed over the highway, Michigan State Police Say.

Troopers arrived at 5:45 a.m. and saw a train car hanging over the exit lanes to Michigan and Wyoming Avenues. MSP says the train car destroyed part of the bridge.

Out of precaution, eastbound and westbound I-94 was closed and CSX said it would be three to five hours before equipment will be available to correct the issue.

MSP says once the equipment becomes available, both directions of I-94 would need to be closed.

As of Monday at 10 a.m. exit lanes to Michigan and Wyoming Avenues are closed.

Train Derailment: On 10/28 at approximately 5 45 AM, troopers were dispatched to the E/B I 94 exit lanes to Michigan Ave / Wyoming Ave, City of Dearborn

to assist with a road closure / Train derailment. pic.twitter.com/N9gCQCCSYj — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 28, 2020

Out of precaution EB and WB bound 94 was closed temporarily before CSX railroad determined it was safe. CSX advises it will be 3-5 hours before their equipment will be available to correct the issue. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 28, 2020

Once their equipment becomes available, I 94 in BOTH directions will need to be closed. Currently, the exit lanes to Michigan/Wyoming are closed. We will update here when the freeway is closed. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 28, 2020

