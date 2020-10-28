  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – I-94 in Dearborn has been shut down Wednesday morning after a train derailed over the highway, Michigan State Police Say.

Troopers arrived at 5:45 a.m. and saw a train car hanging over the exit lanes to Michigan and Wyoming Avenues. MSP says the train car destroyed part of the bridge.

Out of precaution, eastbound and westbound I-94 was closed and CSX said it would be three to five hours before equipment will be available to correct the issue.

MSP says once the equipment becomes available, both directions of I-94 would need to be closed.

As of Monday at 10 a.m. exit lanes to Michigan and Wyoming Avenues are closed.

