(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump’s children will campaign in Michigan on Thursday in separate events ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, the president’s campaign announced.

Eric Trump is scheduled to visit Lansing and Grandville Michigan.

The Lansing visit is a Make America Great Again event at Hope Sports Complex located at 5801 N Aurelius Road. The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

The president’s son will also visit Grandville for an event at ResLife Church located at 5100 Ivanrest Ave SW. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

For more information on these events, or to register, visit here.

Tiffany Trump is scheduled to campaign in Oakland County Thursday.

Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday Tiffany Trump is scheduled to headline a ‘Breakfast with Tiffany‘ event focused on young women in Birmingham.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program is scheduled for 9 a.m.

I’m excited to be traveling across the country on behalf of my father. The future of America lies in the hands of our young, female leaders and I’m honored to be able to meet with these amazing women about how President Trump has fought for them! 🤍💖 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) October 26, 2020

