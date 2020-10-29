(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit has issued guidelines and announced drive-up sites to help children and families celebrate Halloween safely.
Since trunk-or-treat activities were suspended this year, the Department of Neighborhoods organized Drive-Up Candy stations.
On Halloween, residents may bring their children by car to pick up treats from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at select fire stations, all 11 Detroit Police precincts and Adams-Butzel Recreation Center.
Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed and no walk-ups are allowed.
Here’s a list of the candy drive-up stations:
- General Services Department – Parks and Recreation Adams Butzel Recreation Center
- 10500 Lyndon
- Detroit Police Department, 2nd Precinct
- 13530 Lesure
- Detroit Police Department, 3rd Precinct
- 2875 W. Grand Blvd.
- Detroit Police Department, 4th Precinct
- 4700 W. Fort Street
- Detroit Police Department, 5th Precinct
- 3500 Conner Street
- Detroit Police Department, 6th Precinct
- 11450 Warwick
- Detroit Police Department, 7th Precinct
- 3501 Chene
- Detroit Police Department, 8th Precinct
- 21555 W. McNichols Road
- Detroit Police Department, 9th Precinct
- 11187 Gratiot
- Detroit Police Department, 10th Precinct
- 12000 Livernois Avenue
- Detroit Police Department, 11th Precinct
- 5100 Nevada
- Detroit Police Department, 12the Precinct
- 1441 W. Seven Mile Road
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 53
- 15127 Greenfield
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 30
- 16543 Meyers
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 56
- 18601 Ryan Road
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 58
- 10801 Whittier
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 41
- 5000 Rohns
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 48
- 2300 S. Fort Street
- Detroit Fire Department, Engine 42
- 6324 W. Chicago
To see the guidelines for families and businesses, go to detroitmi.gov/halloween.
