LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Howell insurance agent who is accused of taking more than $375,000 of her clients’ money between 2015 and 2019 was recently bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies.
A pretrial date for Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, 44, and her insurance company, Holbrook Insurance Agency LLC, is pending in the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County. She was bound over following a hearing Wednesday before Judge Daniel Bain in the 53rd District Court in Livingston County.
Holbrook-Bloink is charged with:
- One count of conducting criminal enterprises, a 20-year felony;
- Two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony;
- One count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a 10-year felony;
- Two counts of taxes—failure to file/false return/payment, a five-year felony; and
- Four counts of identity theft, a five-year felony.
“Michigan residents and business owners purchase insurance to protect their investments and assets, and when the people we hire to safeguard those interests choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors, and I will continue to work with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”
The case was referred to Nessel’s office by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) after several of the victims filed complaints. It was investigated by DIFS and the special agents from the Department of Attorney General.
“The ruling today is a testament to the solid work being done by DIFS and the Attorney General to investigate this case and bring a perpetrator to justice,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Insurance agents serve in highly trusted roles for Michigan families, and protecting those families by preventing fraud is a top priority for the Department and our Fraud Investigation Unit.”
Holbrook-Bloink allegedly would take money from clients who paid in full, and then forge finance agreements with the insurance underwriters to ensure the client had the policy issued while Holbrook-Bloink used their money. These finance contracts were regularly not paid, and insurance would be canceled, often without the client knowing. Holbrook-Bloink ultimately could not continue this scheme, and allegedly stole clients’ money without even attempting to enter a finance agreement or have an insurance policy issued.
