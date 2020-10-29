  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,675 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 41 deaths Thursday.

Note on daily counts (10/29/20): Statewide network connectivity issues delayed today’s data pull past the 10AM cutoff. This resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in tomorrow’s totals being included Thursday.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 22 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 171,220 and 7,298 deaths as of Oct. 29.

 

In the state as of Oct. 23, there has been a total of 114,939 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

  2. Keith Kowalski says:
    June 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?

  3. Barbara Helms says:
    July 13, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?

