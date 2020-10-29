(CBS DETROIT) – Northville Public Schools Superintendent sent a letter to families this week stating there have been more than 75 quarantined students in the district after being exposed to Covid-19.
Superintendent Mary K. Gallagher said in the letter several homecoming parties, including a party bus, were reported during contact tracing.
Gallagher said it was reported there was little evidence of mask wearing or physical distancing.
In some cases, students who were supposed to be quarantined due to a family exposure still participated in out-of-school activities.
There have been two positive cases of Covid-19 connected with these parties according to Gallagher.
The quarantines have impacted students at Northville High School, along with siblings at the district’s middle and elementary schools.
To read the complete letter, visit here.
