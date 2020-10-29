INDIANAPOLIS (4-2) at DETROIT (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Colts by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 3-3; Lions 3-3

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 21-19-2

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Colts 39-35 on Sept. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis

LAST WEEK — Colts had bye, beat Bengals 31-27 on Oct. 18; Lions beat Falcons 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 15; Lions No. 20

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (10).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (2).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (18), PASS (20).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Indianapolis lost the last matchup against Detroit after winning four straight in the series. … Colts coach Frank Reich (21-17 overall, 1-1 playoffs) and Lions coach Matt Patricia (12-25-1) were hired within a week of each other in 2018. … Indy was idle last week and is 2-0 following byes under Reich. … The Colts came back from a 21-point deficit, their largest at home in the regular season, to beat Cincinnati in their last game. … QB Philip Rivers has started 230 consecutive games, four behind Eli Manning at No. 10 all-time and five behind Charles Woodson. … Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship ranks third in field goals made (16) and points (63) in the NFL. … Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard might return to lineup after missing the previous two games with an injured groin. … The Colts have allowed a league-low six sacks. … Indy has given up just two runs of 20-plus yards and has picked off at least one pass in five consecutive games. … Detroit has won consecutive games for the first time in more than a year. … The Lions had luck on their side in their last win after Atlanta RB Todd Gurley scored a TD by mistake and gave them a chance to drive for a winning TD. … QB Matthew Stafford led the 36th game-winning drive of his career against the Falcons and an NFL-high 30th in the fourth quarter since 2009. … The Lions are aiming to win three straight and to have a winning record in November or later for the first time in Patricia’s three seasons. … Detroit will have spectators at Ford Field for the first time this season, allowing up to 500 guests of players and coaches to attend the game. … WR Kenny Golladay, in the last year of his contract, has had 100-plus yards receiving in his last two games after scoring in his first two games this year. … D’Andre Swift is the only NFC rookie RB with at least 150 yards rushing and receiving. … Second-year TE T.J. Hockenson has scored in three straight games and four overall this year. … Newly acquired DE Everson Griffen can’t practice or play for the Lions until next week due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. … DE Romeo Okwara has four sacks in the last four games. …

Fantasy tip: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor had a career-high 115 yards from scrimmage in his last game, but might not match that type of success against a team suddenly stingy against the run. Detroit has given up 110 yards rushing in two games after ranking last in the league through four games, allowing 170-plus yards rushing per game.

