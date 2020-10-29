(CBS DETROIT) – A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit, police say.
It happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bedford where police say the girl was sitting on a couch in her home when an unknown suspect in a dark blue vehicle drove and fired shots into the house, striking her.
Police say after the shooting the suspect(s) fled.
She was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
There’s no word on the suspect’s description according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
