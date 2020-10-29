(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking help to locate persons of interest wanted in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred in the downtown area.
It happened Sunday, Oct. 20, at 12:43 a.m. in the area of Larned and St. Antoine.
Police say unknown suspects were involved in a verbal altercation with the two men, ages 25 and 26, who were sitting in a mini-van. Shots were fired and the two men were struck in the body.
They were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The persons of interest were near the location at the time of the incident and may be able to provide information on what took place, police say.
If anyone recognizes these persons of interest or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
