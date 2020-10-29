(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump will return to Michigan and deliver remarks for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Oakland County Friday.

The rally comes four days before Election Day and after his visit earlier in the week in Lansing.

The rally Friday will be held at the Oakland County International Airport.

Doors are expected to open at 10 a.m. with the rally beginning at 1 p.m.

His running mate held a rally Wednesday in Flint and his children, Eric and Tiffany, campaigned at separate events Thursday.

This is the president’s fourth trip to Michigan.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife Jill, campaigned in the state Thursday and Biden plans to return to Michigan Saturday with former President Barack Obama.

For more information on Trump’s rally Friday visit here.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Witness ID Sought For Pontiac Homicide Case, Crime Stoppers Offering $1,000 Reward

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car Lot

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.