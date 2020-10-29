(CBS DETROIT) – A small-format Meijer is expected to open in Detroit in 2021.
Construction is underway on the 42,000-square-foot store on East Jefferson Avenue, that is set to bring 60 jobs, according to the Detroit Free Press.
It was expected to originally open by last year, but Dennis Archer Jr., son of former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer and lead developer on the Meijer store project said rising construction costs delayed the project.
The Detroit Free Press reports this led to the apartments and underground parking originally part of construction to be taken out of the plan.
This will be the fourth small-format Meijer in Michigan and the third Meijer store in Detroit.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sheriff: Witness ID Sought For Pontiac Homicide Case, Crime Stoppers Offering $1,000 Reward
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car Lot
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.