'The Witches' Star Anne Hathaway Plus Are There Ghosts In Drew's Studio?
‘The Witches’ Star Anne Hathaway Plus Are There Ghosts In Drew’s Studio?
28 minutes ago
Howell Insurance Agent Accused Of Embezzling $375K From Clients Heads To Circuit Court
A Howell insurance agent who is accused of taking more than $375,000 of her clients’ money between 2015 and 2019 was recently bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies.
Police Seek Persons Of Interest In Detroit Double Non-Fatal Shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking help to locate persons of interest wanted in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred in the downtown area.
Halloween In The D: Here's A List Of Guidelines, Candy Drive-Up Stations From City Of Detroit
The city of Detroit has issued guidelines and announced drive-up sites to help children and families celebrate Halloween safely.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Police: 7-Year-Old Girl Critical After Detroit Shooting
A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit, police say.
Eric, Tiffany Trump To Campaign In Michigan Today For Separate Events Ahead Of General Election
President Donald Trump's children will campaign in Michigan on Thursday in separate events ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.
First Forecast Weather October 29, 2020 (Today)
Cloudy conditions remain for today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 28, 2020 (Tonight)
Cloudy conditions return.
19 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
NFL Week 8 AFC East Picks: Bills 'Should Take Care Of Their Business At Home' Against Patriots, Says CBS Boston's Levan Reid
CBS Boston sports reporter breaks down AFC East matchups, with the Patriots as underdogs against the Bills, and the Dolphins beginning the Tua Tagovailoa era.
NFL Week 8 AFC North Picks: 'When The Steelers Play The Ravens, Somebody Wins By Three Points,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White
The Steelers, Ravens and Browns are all playing like playoff teams out of the AFC North. SportsLine's Kenny White looks at Week 8 matchups in the division.
So perfect for 2020
In the disjointed football autumn that is 2020, it somehow makes perfect sense that defenders were left celebrating touchdowns by running backs who accidentally reached the end zone.
NASCAR Playoff Race At Texas Put On Hold Again
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas was pushed back yet another day without drivers completing any more laps Monday.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Volkswagen Recalls Jettas To Fix Fuel Leaks That Can Cause Fires
Recall alert: Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.
Thieves Use Computer Technology To Steal 6 Vehicles Off Car Lot
Redford Twp. police are investigating the theft of six highly valued cars stolen with computer technology.
Filed Under:
