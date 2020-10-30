Last Updated 4:34 pm EDT, 10/30/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 3,168 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 11 new deaths reported.
Michigan at-risk for ‘Imminent’ coronavirus outbreak.
Stay At Home
Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
Business & Facilities
Meridian and Samsung donate smartphone devices to Healthcare Providers in Michigan.
The City Of Detroit releases dos and don’ts To ensure clubs, bars, restaurants remain open.
Healthcare Status
Heathy Detroit-Area man struggling with long term COVID-19 symptoms months after testing positive.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 32,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 1,536 tested positive.
Schools
14 new COVD-19 outbreaks reported in Michigan schools.
Michigan State University to increase In-Person classes in January.
Michigan teachers get COVID-19 hazard pay, the state passes COVID Education Bills.