(CBS DETROIT) – Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigned for John James on Thursday in Novi.
The former governor is the latest Republican figure to endorse James.
Haley joins President Trump in support of the Republican candidate.
John James is in a tight senate race with current Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
