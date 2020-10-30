(CBS DETROIT) – Joe Biden and Barack Obama will visit Flint and Detroit on Saturday, just three days before the Nov. 3 general election.
According to Biden’s campaign Friday, both events will be drive-in rallies and attendees are encouraged to remain in their vehicles.
Flint will be their first stop where the pair will speak around 1:45 p.m. and head to Detroit for a rally scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
Both events will be live streamed online, according to Biden’s campaign.
President Donald Trump visited the state Tuesday and returned Thursday for a rally in Oakland County. He is scheduled to return to the state Sunday and Monday.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the Biden campaign said Stevie Wonder would be performing at the Detroit event Saturday.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Detroit Woman Sues Peeing Pastor For $2 Million While On A Flight Home From Las Vegas
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: President Trump To Campaign In Oakland County Today
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.