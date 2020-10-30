(PATCH) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be alert Sunday, when clocks fall back an hour due to Daylight Saving Time.
Research from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute shows that pedestrians are more at risk of serious injury from a motor vehicle crashes in the weeks following a return to standard time, according to a news release issued by MDOT. The most dangerous time is the first hour of darkness.
“Drivers need to realize that after the time change it may be more challenging to see people walking, running, or bicycling as they will be much less noticeable,” said Michigan Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “To ensure visibility, pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists are encouraged to wear brighter-colored clothing with reflective material. Drivers need to eliminate distractions, slow down, and focus fully on the task of driving.”
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Barack Obama Will Join Joe Biden In Michigan Saturday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Detroit Woman Sues Peeing Pastor For $2 Million While On A Flight Home From Las Vegas
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: President Trump To Campaign In Oakland County Today
For the complete story, visit here.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.