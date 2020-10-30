CBS Detroit – While the students at North Farmington High School are learning from home until January of 2021, the senior class managed to have some fun with their school ids. The seniors dressed up as their favorite celebrities, tv and movie characters, and other pop-culture icons. They took their fun to Twitter with the hashtag #NFID21.
Yes….the horses are still in the back@LilNasX #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/MtgkbUWTrv
— Terrence Bartell (@TJB2530) October 30, 2020
“Francine can I ask you a question? Why don’t you go back to your own house and stop bothering us” #NFID21 #dw #arthur pic.twitter.com/tC5FhmYT80
— shreya kankanalapalli (@SKankanalapalli) October 30, 2020
“WELCOME TO TERGET!” #NFID21 @nbcsnl @Target @kristenwiigorg pic.twitter.com/x5CymU6THa
— mary👼 (@MaryannaLauter) October 30, 2020
"What do you want?" #NFID21 #ATLA #katara pic.twitter.com/X3NglbHAZB
— minnoish (@minnoish) October 30, 2020
"My resolution was to get more attention." @mindykaling #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/b9FEbjFuOA
— Nishka Khimasia (@_nishkakm) October 30, 2020
It’s called “the bend & snap”! @ReeseW #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/3JiOirRB9D
— Danielle (@daniellemorgott) October 30, 2020
You so bad and baby I want you so bad #NFID #NFID21 #peaches pic.twitter.com/HalheL6r7g
— SPIR_SPIR (@SPIRSPIR1) October 30, 2020
Check it out i'm a frakenhomie!@HotelT #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/8YvnUCUK3f
— sophia jackson she/her (@sophiaojackson) October 30, 2020
“I told you so” #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/fJRkuSJUj7
— Erin Fitz (@erinfitzzzz) October 30, 2020
“mmmm creamy” #NFID21 @ellaoneiill pic.twitter.com/DUVtKwSZC5
— sadie green (@sadiegreen230) October 30, 2020
“We’re adults now. When did that happen? And how do we make it stop?” @EllenPompeo #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/g0RqinyoSt
— kaitlin dilloway (@ktdilloway) October 30, 2020
“The world is my toaster.” #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/GfyNggwSml
— Aidan Imhoff (@aidan_imhoff) October 30, 2020
Have virtual school? Have a cheer up kebab! #nfid21 #margesimpson #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/SipJPxXE1N
— Ellie (@elliepropro) October 30, 2020
“You Want A War, Or You Want To Just Give Me A Gun?” @JohnWickMovie #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/h6LBR2AfkQ
— michael crawley (@CrawleyMichael_) October 30, 2020
The sausage king of Chicago #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/CAkFppagSU
— Alex DeBrincat (@AlexDeBrincat21) October 30, 2020
I’m the Avatar, you gotta deal with it! #NFID21 #legendsofkorra pic.twitter.com/17cXOkFwNh
— Sonia Desai (@soniad625) October 30, 2020
i’m doing good, baby. how you doing? #NFID21 #friends pic.twitter.com/1GgoRv2shS
— Penny Devine (@penny_devine) October 30, 2020
“Higher, Further, Faster, Baby!” @brielarson #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/90Ez0oZYVC
— Dana (@dana_buckhave) October 30, 2020
"I have to apologize… The first runner up is Columbia. Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines!!" @PiaWurtzbach #nfid21 pic.twitter.com/pOaoGyISGZ
— rach (@cheletaa) October 30, 2020
#NFID21 #NFId @tylerthecreator #tylerthecreator
Cause you make my EARFQUAKE….. pic.twitter.com/xcZqveqC5A
— Devyn🌸 (@cooldevy03) October 30, 2020
Death better than Bondage #protectblackqueens #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/D4zLcXUau8
— Jalenxm🖤 (@JalenMo44685097) October 30, 2020
We ain’t even bout to stress we got Big Gretch! @GovWhitmer #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/rp4u4o1Zhp
— Jane (@janestecevic) October 30, 2020
Welcome to flavortown #NFID21 #NFID pic.twitter.com/HmGXIkPQJI
— antonina but spooky😈 •BLM• (@annetoeneenuh) October 30, 2020
you don’t think I feel bad? I feel sad! #NFID21 pic.twitter.com/EVtUyzz8or
— Maya Rai (@mayarai03) October 30, 2020
TRUUUUUUUUU #NFID21 @2chainz pic.twitter.com/iK21ijbQAD
— shyla (@_shylajanae) October 30, 2020
"I'm gonna be King of the Pirates!" #NFID21 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/zHsgIECSNP
— Julian M (@JulianM52747198) October 30, 2020
Wax on, wax off #NFID21 @ralphmacchio pic.twitter.com/eT0ae3iFs7
— Luke Schroeder (@LukeSchroeder14) October 30, 2020
