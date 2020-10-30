  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Charlie Forbes
Filed Under:Cosplay, ID Cards, North Farmington High School, pop culture

CBS Detroit – While the students at North Farmington High School are learning from home until January of 2021, the senior class managed to have some fun with their school ids. The seniors dressed up as their favorite celebrities, tv and movie characters, and other pop-culture icons. They took their fun to Twitter with the hashtag #NFID21.

 

