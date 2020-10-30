(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump will make two campaign stops in Michigan on Monday.
The visit comes just one day before the the Nov. 3 general election.
Trump’s first stop will be in Traverse City at 5 p.m.
Doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m.
The Traverse City rally will take place at Cherry Capital Airport located at 727 Fly Don’t Drive.
For more information on the Traverse City Make America Great Again Victory Rally visit here.
The president’s second campaign stop will be in Grand Rapids at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport located at 5500 44th St SE.
Doors are set to open at 7:30 p.m. and the rally is scheduled to take place at 10:30 p.m.
For more information on the Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Grand Rapids visit here.
