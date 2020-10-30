(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks Sunday in Macomb County for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.
The rally will take place at the Michigan Stars Sports Center located at 65665 Powell Road.
Doors are expected to open at 8 a.m. with the rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Trump has made several visits to state with one in Lansing Tuesday and another in Oakland County Thursday. His running mate Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Flint Wednesday.
For more information or to register for the event visit here.
